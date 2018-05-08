| by Jack Landau |

It's been close to three months since we checked in on the construction of Ryerson University's Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex, a 27-storey, Perkins + Will-designed academic and residential building, just north of Toronto's Church and Dundas intersection. At the time of our last update, the first half dozen tower floors had risen from atop the seven-storey podium. Another ten levels have since been formed, bringing the tower closer to its final 106-metre height over Church Street.

Daphne Cockwell Complex viewed from the north on Church Street, image by Forum contributor skycandy

As forming continues near the top of the student residence tower, window installation is following, consisting of vision glass and shadow box spandrel panels. Below, the exterior expression is taking shape on the academic floors of the podium.

Daphne Cockwell Complex viewed from the southeast, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Glazing and dark brick now cover sections of the ground floor, and will soon be joined by porcelain tiles.

Ground level cladding on the south side of the building, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Though initially intended to wrap up completion in time for the Fall 2018 semester, construction delays—not unusual for a building of this size and complexity—have pushed the timelines back by several months. The building's first seven floors are now expected to be completed by December, with phased occupancy starting January 2019. The residential component is being targeted for a March 2019 completion.

A statement issued by Saher Fazilat, Assistant Vice-President of Facilities Management and Development at Ryerson reads “Our team will be working diligently to ensure everyone on campus is supported and that disruptions are minimized as much as possible. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and will do everything possible to ensure a smooth transition for the second semester.”

Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex, image courtesy of Ryerson University

Upon completion, the 30,900 m², (332,604 ft²) building will dedicate its podium levels to new space for Ryerson's Daphne Cockwell School of Nursing, Midwifery Education, the School of Nutrition, the School of Occupational and Public Health, and the Communications, Government & Community Engagement department. Spaces for University Advancement, Food Services, and a Fabrication Zone will also be included. Above, 11,376 m² (122,450 ft²) of residential space across 100 student housing suites will provide beds for up to 332 students.

