| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

Just to the southwest of the Don Valley Parkway/401 Interchange, is the Courtleigh Manor, a 19-storey residential apartment building built in 1966. The landowners, Beaux Properties, first submitted plans for redevelopment of the site at 135 Fenelon Drive in 2016. The proposal detailed plans to add two mid-rise residential apartment buildings that would replace surface-level parking and some lawn. The project aims to make more efficient use of land on the site—a win for the developer, and in line with the City's and Province's goal of intensifying land use in areas that are already serviced—and aims to address Tower-in-the-Park design deficiencies while conserving the existing building's expressionist architectural character.

Site plan for 135 Fenelon Drive, Image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

The City of Toronto voiced some concerns regarding the proposal at the time of initial submission. Upon revision, Beaux Properties have now submitted revised plans by Kirkor Architects & Planners and MHBC Planning Consultants. To mitigate building massing and shadowing impacts, the proposed new buildings would rise to 4 and 10 storeys, shifting some of the mass from the 6 and 8 storeys of the initial proposal.

The new proposal would increase the residential units on site from 218 to 427 rental dwellings, as a result increasing the total gross floor area to 37,500 m². While the building is predominately residential, revised plans indicate a smaller commercial component (104m²) on the ground floor of the proposed south building as requested by City staff, to account for a potential small coffee shop type use on this site. It is still to be determined whether or not the commercial space will be retained in the final plan.

Site plan for 135 Fenelon Drive, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

The proposed unit mix is 17 studios, 180 one-bedrooms, 190 two-bedrooms, and—as a response to City recommendations—the number of family-sized three-bedroom units has increased to 40. Two levels of underground parking would increase the total number of spaces on the site from 252 to 423. In addition, 171 bicycle parking spaces are proposed to meet the needs of residents and their guests. Residents would have access to 250m² of indoor amenity space in the north building, and 191m² in the south building, to which residents of the existing building would also have access. Additionally, residents would have access to 2000m² of outdoor amenities including a community garden and open green space.

View of 135 Fenelon Drive facing northeast, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Additional information and images of the original proposal can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.