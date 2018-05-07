| by Jack Landau |

The City of Toronto has received an application for Site Plan Approval for a revised redevelopment plan for 170 Spadina Avenue, just north of Queen. The site was first brought to market in late 2011 by Tri-Win International as the 19-storey-tall FAD Condos, and later reduced to 15 storeys. The City wanted something closer in height to the buildings already along this stretch of Spadina, and refused the plan. The decision was appealed to the OMB, but in the meantime the site was sold to Plaza. The OMB agreed with the City that a shorter building would be appropriate here. Now, the building has been thoroughly reimagined with a new design by Quadrangle.

Facing northwest to 170 Spadina, image via submission to City of Toronto

With zoning approved for 12-storeys, 170 Spadina will rise to a height of just over 47 metres, and with a lower podium section more in line with the heights of adjacent warehouse-style buildings, the seven-storey brick-clad section referencing the materiality and massing of 174 Spadina building to the north. Above, five additional levels are stepped back from the Spadina frontage, minimizing their visual impact.

Facing west to 170 Spadina, image via submission to City of Toronto

The new plan includes 477 m² of street-fronting retail space along Spadina, with 159 condominium units and 10 rental replacement units above. The units are proposed in a mix of 100 one-bedrooms with average sizes of 49 m², 52 two-bedrooms with average sizes of 69 m², and 17 three-bedrooms with average sizes of 92 m². Residents would have access to a top floor amenity space 21 m² in area, connecting with a 400m² (4,307 ft²) outdoor terrace wrapping around the mechanical penthouse level.

Retail at the base of 170 Spadina, image via submission to City of Toronto

The building would be served by a single-level underground garage containing 35 spaces, with 25 for use by residents and the remaining 10 for visitors. 157 bicycle parking spaces on the mezzanine level would also be provided for residents, with an additional 22 resident spaces and 18 visitors spaces housed at grade.

