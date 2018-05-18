| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood is now 13 years and three phases into a five-phase revitalization, reshaping what was once Canada's largest social housing project into a mixed-income community based on modern urban planning principles. Construction is now heating up on a handful of new projects as part of the third phase, and today, we'll take a look at half a dozen active projects promising to bring a wave of new residents to the area in the coming years.

Shot from above in mid-Aprl of this year, most obvious in the centre of the image with gray frames that become white as the building rises is the 29-storey tower at Block 27. Designed by RAW, it will become a TCHC-run affordable housing complex when it opens later this year, bringing 276 suites to Regent Park. Surrounding it are several sites that are not as far along, some just growing excavation pits at the time of the aerial photo which have since had cranes installed.

Aerial view from mid-April, 2018, wth several phase three building sites, image by Craig White

Immediately west of Block 27 at the southeast corner of Sumach and Dundas Streets, The Daniels Corporation's The Wyatt is starting to fill in a gap of the growing Dundas East streetwall with a 27-storey condominium tower, designed by KPMB Architects with the IBI Group.

Facing west on Dundas to The Wyatt, image by Jack Landau

Now reaching a height of seven storeys, forming of the tower will increase in pace as crews get in the swing of building the typical repeating floor layouts. The Wyatt will introduce 342 new condo units to the Regent Park neighbourhood.

The Wyatt viewed from the south on Shuter Street, image by Jack Landau

Directly across Dundas to the north, excavation is in full swing for the another market condominium development from The Daniels Corporation. Daniels DuEast will feature a 29-storey, 318-unit condo tower linked to an 11-storey, 119-unit boutique mid-rise. Its 5-storey podium will feature retail and commercial spaces fronting Dundas Street.

Facing west into the excavation for Daniels DuEast, image by Jack Landau

Work on the Core Architects-designed development began in late 2017 with the start of shoring, and over the past several months, excavation of the site's three-level underground parking garage has made plenty of progress. Excavation appears to be bottomed out in areas of the pit, with the earth ramp the final spot that will be excavated.

Excavation for Daniels DuEast, image by Jack Landau

To the northeast of DuEast, a market rental building is taking shape on Block 17 North, located at River and Oak Streets. Designed by Wallman Architects, the building will rise to a height of 11 storeys along River Street, with 6 and 3-storey arms along Oak and Tubman Streets respectively.

Facing northeast to Block 17N, image by Jack Landau

The latest views of the project show that the Block 17N building now reaches a height of 8 storeys. It will top out this summer, with occupancies of the 158 rental and townhouse suites to follow in 2019.

Facing north on River Street to Block 17N, image by Jack Landau

Crossing Dundas on River Street, we pass the nearly-complete Block 27 development, and arrive at Block 30 to the south. Here, The Daniels Corporation is building an apartment and townhouse complex designed by the IBI Group. This project comprises a 28-storey, 346-unit rental tower at its south end, and two blocks of 3-storey condominium townhome units to the north. It will have some retail at ground level.

Facing northwest across the Block 30 site, image by Jack Landau

Over the past month, two tower cranes were installed following the excavation having reached the bottom of the pit. The first elements of forming are now evident at the south end, while foundation prep work continues to the north.

Facing southwest across the Block 30 site, image by Jack Landau

The cranes in the background of the image above are for another residential development under construction to the west. Now topped out at its final 12-storey height, The Sumach is a 332-unit seniors' residence to be managed by Chartwell. Cladding installation continues for the SvN Architects-designed building, with ironspot brick panels and window glazing now enclosing the building at Shuter and Sumach.

The Sumach by Chartwell viewed from the south on Shuter Street, image by Jack Landau

