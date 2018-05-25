| by Jack Landau |

The Smart City concept is gaining traction in municipalities around the world, including here in Toronto. A Smart City aims to utilize data and technology to increase efficiencies and streamline government operations, all while improving quality of life for its residents. Earlier this year, a group of 20 smart city innovators were selected to compete in the inaugural UPPlift: Toronto program, an urban pilot platform (UPP) designed to identify new technologies capable of “resolving challenges in the built environment, ensuring asset owners and managers achieve cost savings, improved operations, and enhanced experiences for their users.”

From the 20 innovators, a selection of new technologies are being piloted in test-bed properties owned by QuadReal Property Group and the City of Toronto starting this month. Ranging from advanced sensors to artificial intelligence, the innovators will be provided with industry expertise from tech giants Microsoft and Intel, a Start-Up Program legal service package from Fasken, and a $25,000 grant from the Independent Electricity System Operator.

Nathan Phillips Square in Downtown Toronto, image by Jack Landau

"We are thrilled to see excellence in local innovation shine through in the UPPlift: Toronto program," reads a statement issued by Michael Kolm, Chief Transformation Officer for the City of Toronto. "Toronto is looking forward to piloting ground-breaking new ideas and smart city solutions to drive improvements in the city's connectedness, efficiency and sustainability. These solutions have the potential to make city living easier and more inclusive."

