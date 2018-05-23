| by Jack Landau |

Since absorbing an adjacent development proposal and being reintroduced as a two-tower plan earlier this year, a revised plan for Plaza's Theatre District Residence has been submitted to Toronto's City Planning Department. The application for Site Plan Approval provides new details for the 49 and 48-storey Quadrangle-designed towers, which will bring 650 condominium units and a new hotel to the Entertainment District.

The towers will rise from 10-storey podiums and reach heights of 157 metres (512 feet), with the north tower fronting the Widmer and Adelaide intersection, and the south tower tucked away behind a row of Victorian townhomes on Widmer Street. The townhomes are being partially restored and incorporated into the development.

Theatre District Residence, image courtesy of Plaza

A materials legend for north tower’s podium shows that two tones of brick will be used to clad the buildings. The lower levels of the podium’s east elevation along Widmer Street will feature a reddish-brown brick, in line with the height and materiality of the existing townhomes to the south. The upper floors of the north tower podium and the majority of the south tower podium will feature a tan brick on projecting vertical fins and on frames around punched windows.

Podium elevation diagram for Theatre District Residence, image via submission to City of Toronto

Above the podiums, two recessed levels with amenities are clad mostly in vision glass. The towers feature a mix of cladding including metal finishes, glass spandrel, vision glass windows, and glass balcony railings. The multi-storey mechanical penthouses would be clad in a mix of metal finishes and louvres.

The north tower is hotel for the first 28 floors, and condo for the upper 21 floors, where 131 condominium units are now being marketed. The entire development proposes a total of 650 condominium units and the 6 freehold townhome units. This includes over 300 two-bedroom units and over 90 three-bedroom units, creating housing opportunities for families, while also including several studio and one-bedroom units to address market demand for some smaller suites as well.

North tower podium at Theatre District Residence, image via submission to City of Toronto

A four-level parking garage will contain 179 spaces under the buildings, with an additional 3 spaces at grade. The total of 182 spaces will be divided between 121 resident spaces and 58 for visitors.

