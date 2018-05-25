| by Jack Landau |

The Sierra Building Group has submitted a revised application for an Official Plan Amendment and rezoning, finalizing details for an OMB-approved mid-rise condominium development at 492 Eglinton Avenue East at Cardiff Road, just west of Bayview Avenue. Located in Toronto's Sherwood Park area, the building is being marketed as The Cardiff, and has evolved quite a bit since it was initially proposed at 11 storeys in 2016, now planned to rise 12 storeys with reimagined architecture by RAW Design.

Looking northeast to The Cardiff, image courtesy of Sierra Building Group

The result of a 2017 OMB settlement, the new design would reach a height of 38.6 metres. New renderings and elevation diagrams reveal a new massing consisting of a seven-storey base building topped by a five-storey upper volume. Diagrams show an exterior clad in a mix of textured precast concrete, window wall, and curtainwall with both clear glass and spandrel panels, as well as grey and black zinc panels. The textured precast panels—arranged in horizontal bands dividing the first seven levels—help to set the lower volume apart from the glazed upper volume.

Looking north to The Cardiff, image courtesy of Sierra Building Group

A total of 92 condominium units are being proposed, in a mix of 41 one-bedroom units, 35 two-bedroom units, and 16 three-bedroom units. Residents will have access to a selection of amenities, including a gym on the ground floor, a theatre and indoor/outdoor entertainment lounge on the 2nd floor, and an outdoor barbeque area on the 5th floor.

Indoor amenity space at The Cardiff, image courtesy of Sierra Building Group

Sierra Building Group tells us that sales will launch for the project within the coming weeks. In the meantime, a website for the project has begun accepting registrations, and further details are expected to materialize as marketing gets underway.

Looking north to The Cardiff, image via submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and renderings can be found in the project's database file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts on the project? Feel free to leave a comment in the space provided on this page, or join in the ongoing discussion in the associated Forum threads.