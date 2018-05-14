| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

Richview Square is an average 1960s suburban shopping plaza located on Toronto’s west side at Wincott Drive and Eglinton Avenue in Etobicoke's Richview neighbourhood. Trinity Development Group, working with CreateTO who own the part of the property close to Eglinton, are seeking to refurbish the existing plaza while redeveloping the combined lots. The land close to Eglinton was formerly part of a corridor reserved for the Richview Expressway. While plans for the expressway were abandoned in the 1970s, the land was only recently cleared for sale. Currently served by the Eglinton West 32 bus, the site is along the proposed Eglinton West LRT line where the Wincott/Bemersyde stop will be located.

Looking northeast to the Richview Square Redevelopment, designed by Core Architects for Trinity Development Group, CreateTO

On April 30th, after numerous consultations with community interest groups, a formal proposal designed by Core Architects was submitted to the City of Toronto seeking re-zoning to permit the multi-building redevelopment. The proposal consists of retail units, public gathering space, two levels of underground parking, new housing stock, and both indoor and outdoor amenity space. Planning documents demonstrate intentions to revitalize the existing plaza, while adding three new buildings on the site; one 16 storeys (60.30 m), and two 22-storeys tall (82.30 m each). All three new buildings would have retail units on ground level. Land Art Design have designed a landscape for a network of streets, green space, pathways, along with both public and private open spaces. The purpose of the landscape redevelopment is to make the project internally cohesive, inviting, and accessible from its surroundings.

Looking southwest to the Richview Square Redevelopment, designed by Core Architects for Trinity Development Group, CreateTO

According to architectural documents, the project would total approximately 75,000 m² in gross floor area encompassing 671 residential units spread out over 60,000 m², in addition to the 11,162 m² of retail space. The housing stock is proposed in a mix of 336 one-bedrooms, 268 two-bedrooms, and 67 three-bedroom units. To accommodate those frequenting the site, there would be 1288 vehicular parking spaces. Of those spots, 67 are for visitors, 566 for retail use, and finally 617 for residents. In addition, plans include bicycle parking; 76 for retail use and 574 residential bicycle parking spots.

