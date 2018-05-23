Today's Photo of the Day takes us just east of Toronto's Sherbourne and Gerrard intersection for a view of the new and improved Jarvis and Dundas skyline. Submitted by Forum contributor radioheadmike, this view faces southwest from Gerrard Street, just east of Sherbourne Street, showing the 50-storey Grid Condos topping out next to the existing 42-storey Pace Condos. A sliver of Dundas Square Gardens is also visible, on its way to a final height of 50 storeys at Dundas and Jarvis. To the right of this cluster, the Massey Tower can be seen nearing its final 60-storey height.

Photo of the Day, Toronto, skyline, Dundas Square Gardens, Pace, Grid, MasseyFacing southwest from Sherbourne and Gerrard, image by Forum contributor radioheadmike

