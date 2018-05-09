| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes to Toronto's waterfront for a northeast-facing view of the South Core area's skyline. Submitted by Forum contributor RyanD, this view shows the new 65-storey Ten York Street flanked by the two-tower Ïce Condominiums and Harbour Plaza Residences developments.

South Core skyline, image by Forum contributor RyanD

