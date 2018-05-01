| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a moody monochrome view of Great Gulf's One Bloor East, topped out at 76 storeys above Toronto's Yonge and Bloor intersection. This view shows off the Hariri Pontarini-designed condominium tower's organic curves illuminated by sunlight.

One Bloor East, image by Forum contributor Tarazet

