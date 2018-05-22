| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Lanterra Developments' Wellesley on the Park, a 60-storey condominium tower under construction just west of Toronto's Yonge and Wellesley intersection. This night view shows work lights illuminating the KPMB Architects and IBI Group-designed tower's future condominium units like cells in a beehive, highlighting the tower's curving form.

Wellesley on the Park at night, image by Craig White

