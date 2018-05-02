| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day shows off two new height peaks on Toronto's St. James Town and Yonge-Eglinton skylines. Captured by Forum contributor Razz, this north-facing view shows how 50-storey rental tower The Selby has become the St. James Town community's tallest building. Several kilometres to the north, the 58-storey south tower of E Condos is now the tallest building in Midtown's Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood.

St. James Town and Yonge-Eglinton skylines, image by Forum contributor Razz

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.