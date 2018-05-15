| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Toronto's waterfront for a sunset view. Submitted by Dustin William, this shot faces northeast from the waterfront trail, just east of Amsterdam Brewhouse, showing the Amsterdam Bridge and WestJet Stage set against the growing South Core area skyline.

View of Toronto from Harbourfront, image by Forum contributor Dustin William

