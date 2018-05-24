| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Menkes Developments' Harbour Plaza Residences in Toronto's South Core area. Submitted by Forum contributor Dustin William, this shot shows a view of the 67 and 63-storey architectsAlliance-designed condominium towers, captured from the development's outdoor amenity deck.

Harbour Plaza Residences, image by Forum contributor Dustin William

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.