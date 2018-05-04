| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of CentreCourt Developments' Grid Condos, a 50-storey IBI Group-designed condominium tower at Toronto's Jarvis and Dundas intersection. Submitted by Forum contributor Razz, this view shows the tower's zigzagging exterior expression coming together as the tower tops out at its final 158-metre height.

Cladding adding to Grid Condos, image by Forum contributor Razz

