| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day comes to us from Forum contributor Ottawan, who shared this west-facing view over Toronto's Entertainment District. Captured from an office at 155 University Avenue, this view shows the high-density cluster of residential towers that have sprung up in recent years, bringing thousands of residents to an area once known mostly for its late-night club scene.

Facing west over the Entertainment District, image by Forum contributor Ottawan

