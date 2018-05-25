| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a skyline view of Toronto, as seen from a high-rise in Etobicoke's Humber Bay Shores area. Submitted by Forum contributor Keyz, this east-facing view shows crepuscular rays filtering through clouds and illuminating the city skyline.

View of the Toronto skyline from the Humber Bay Shores area, image by Forum contributor Keyz

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.