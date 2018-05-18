| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a drone-captured view of Corktown Common in Toronto's West Don Lands. Submitted by Forum contributor skycandy, this aerial shot shows the park's Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates-designed landscaping as the warmer Spring weather brings colour back to the park.

Aerial view of Corktown Common, image by Forum contributor skycandy

