| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us above Toronto's Church and Carlton intersection for a view of two new high-rise condominium developments under construction. Submitted by Forum contributor steveve, this northeast-facing view shows construction of The Stanley at grade at the corner of the Church and Carlton, with 411 Church Street's podium levels taking shape to the north.

Facing northeast over the Church and Carlton intersection, image by Forum contributor steveve

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.