| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us above Carlton Street, just east of Yonge in Downtown Toronto. In this west-facing view from Forum contributor steveve, we are shown the canyon-like streetwall of Carlton and College Streets where they meet at Yonge. The most prominent building in the frame is Canderel's YC Condos, which is closing in on its final 62-storey height.

Aerial view of the Yonge/College/Carlton intersection, image by Forum contributor steveve

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.