| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a sunrise view of Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood. Captured by Forum contributor Benito, this east-facing view from The Uptown Residences shows a faint rainbow off in the distance, framed by One Bloor East, and Casa II & III. The upper floors of the under-construction The Selby can be seen just to the right of the rainbow.

East-facing aerial view of the Bloor-Yorkville area, image by Forum contributor Benito

