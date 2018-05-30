| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

At the northeast corner of Lawrence and Birchmount in Scarborough, Lalu Canada seeks to redevelop the site into a mixed-use development, pending municipal approval. 2180 Lawrence Avenue East, currently vacant commercial land, would be redeveloped as a mixed-use intensification project. On Lalu's behalf, planning consultants Bousfields and Kohn Partnership Architects have submitted revised plans to the City of Toronto's planning department for review.

Northwest aerial perspective of the site, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

2180 Lawrence East would bring a mixed-use development comprised of a 21-storey building in the southwest corner, a 7-storey mid-rise building in the northwest corner, and three blocks of stacked, back-to-back townhouses to the north and east. In addition, the project would bring a new public parkette along the Dulverton Road frontage in the northeast portion of the property, and a publicly accessible privately owned open space on the Lawrence Avenue frontage.

Aerial view of the subject site at Lawrence East and Birchmount, image retrieved via submission to City of Toronto

The project would comprise 5 structures:

a 21-storey residential tower with a 7-storey mixed-use podium with retail space along the Lawrence Avenue. Amenities would comprise 145 m² of indoor and 80 m² of outdoor space.

a 7-storey mid-rise building on Birchmount containing 131 m² of indoor amenities, and 126 m² of outdoor amenity space.

three blocks of 3½ storey stacked, back-to-back townhouses with direct access from the internal walkways or the public sidewalk along Dulverton.

Northeast site perspective, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

288 residential dwellings are proposed comprised of 87 one-bedrooms, 164 two-bedrooms, and 35 three-bedroom units. All residential units would have a private balcony or terrace. The development would total 23,729 m² in gross floor area, of which 23,170 m² would be residential and 559 m² would be retail in nature. 322 underground parking spots are proposed, of which 254 are for residents' use, with 68 spaces for visitors to the site. 26 short-term bicycle parking spaces are provided at grade, and 197 long-term bicycle parking spaces are provided on the first level of underground parking.

View of the site facing southeast, image retrieved via forum submission by PMT

