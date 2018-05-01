| by Jack Landau |

A new landform is emerging from Toronto Harbour, as work continues on the Cherry Street Lakefilling Project on the western edge of the Port Lands. The lakefilling project commenced at the end of 2017, and in the months since, construction crews have created the first elements of a new landform that will free up space to realign Cherry Street and build a new Cherry Street Bridge over the Keating Channel. This seven-year project will protect 240 hectares of land on the eastern waterfront from flooding by improving local stormwater management, while also helping to naturalize the waterfront.

From left: Stone being placed to form a berm, surveying of placed stone, view of the completed berm, image via WaterfrontToronto

An inner-confinement berm has been completed, and crews have since been working on the new landform's outer berm. Stone used to create the berm has been arriving via boat, then fed into the harbour with a conveyer belt. Work on filling in the berms is expected to begin this month, and deliveries of locally sourced clean fill to Essroc Quay are slated to begin this month.

West view from the Keating Channel, image by Forum contributor innsertnamehere

The first phase of lakefilling will continue from May through June, and will be followed by a second phase of lakefilling continuing through March 2019.

