Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton area gets plenty of attention on UrbanToronto, with several new high-rise additions helping to create a neighbourhood skyline that rivals the Downtowns of many Canadian cities. A couple blocks east of the Yonge-Eglinton intersection, Menkes Developments' The Eglinton is closing in on structural completion as crews form the final levels of the Giannone Petricone Associates-designed condominium tower.

The Eglinton, image by Forum contributor WillTo

The project site came alive back in 2015 with the demolition of a former nightclub and an adjacent eight-storey office building at the southeast corner of Redpath and Eglinton. By the start of 2016, demolition had wrapped up, paving the way for the start of shoring in February of that year. By May 2016, excavation was in full swing, and by early October, a tower crane was being assembled at the base of the excavated pit. Forming of the building’s underground component was complete by April 2017, and in the year since, the tower has been climbing towards 33 storeys.

The Eglinton seen from Mt Pleasant, south of Eglinton, image by Edward Skira

With the tower now just shy of its 112-metre height, structural forming will soon be complete. Installation of the exterior envelope is well underway, consisting of a window wall system with vision glass and powder blue spandrel panels, framed in powder blue aluminum mullions, now installed as high as the 17th floor.

Facing east to The Eglinton, image by Forum contributor WillTo

Residents of the development's over 400 condominium units will have access to a selection of indoor amenity spaces appointed by Mike Niven Interior Design, as well as a landscaped outdoor terrace created by NAK Design Group. The building's location will put residents a short walk west to Eglinton subway station and its future Crosstown LRT interchange, or a short walk east to the future Mt Pleasant Crosstown station.

The Eglinton, image courtesy of Menkes Developments

