| by Jack Landau |

With new home prices hovering near record highs, new purpose-built rental apartment buildings are seeing a resurgence of development in Toronto, and more of these are being built as luxury rentals, catering to empty nesters, young professionals, and essentially anyone who is seeking the condominium lifestyle but without the increasingly difficult to amass downpayment. To promote the luxury rental lifestyle—and assuage any concerns tied to renting—Vertica Resident Services and GWL Realty Advisors have opened a new leasing centre for The Livmore, their new 43-storey, IBI Group-designed rental tower at Bay and Gerrard.

The Livmore viewed from the east on Gerrard Street, image by Jack Landau

As the tower's construction nears completion, the leasing centre has opened across the street from it at 44 Gerrard St. West. Built in the familiar style of condominium presentation centres, the leasing centre offers prospective tenants a comprehensive look into the life awaiting them on the south side of the street. Visitors entering the space are greeted by warm hues of orange, matching the architectural accents that help set the development apart from its surroundings.

The Livmore leasing centre, image by Jack Landau

Among the leasing centre's standout features is a VR system that offers an immersive taste of the building's features. VR technology allows users 360-degree views of spaces like the ground floor lobby, suite interiors, and the building's amenity offerings.

VR headset at The Livmore leasing centre, image by Jack Landau

A pair of interactive digital displays are also present, featuring information about the building's suites, amenities, and the surrounding neighbourhood. Visitors can review suites based on their desired unit size, location within the tower, and preferred view exposure.

Interactive display at The Livmore leasing centre, image by Jack Landau

Just a few weeks since the opening of the leasing centre, Vertica representatives tell us that demand is exceeding expectations for the building's almost 600 rental units. We are now just a few months away from the targeted start of occupancy, slated for September 1st. Monthly rents within the building are now set, and start at $1,600 for studio units, $1,975 for one-bedroom units, $2,625 for two-bedroom units, and $3,500 for three-bedroom units.

The Livmore leasing centre, image by Jack Landau

