| by Nicholas Del Prete |

In April of this year, Lanterra Developments, developer of 4000 Eglinton Avenue West, submitted revised plans to the City of Toronto to finalize Zoning By-law Amendments for the project after the company and the City participated in a mediation process. Facilitated by the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB), the mediation resulted in a settlement which was agreed upon on March 12th. Designed by IBI Group, the revised proposal consists of 1360 residential units spread out across one 21-storey tower, three 25-storey towers, and the podiums from which they rise.

2018 Rendering of 4000 Eglinton West, Image retrieved via submission to The City of Toronto

The initial plans for this project were submitted in late 2015, and at the time proposed 1900 residential units within five towers of 33, 30, 27, 24, and 18-storeys. The site—at one time reserved fr the Crosstown Expressway which was never built—requires a zoning by-law amendment to the former City of Etobicoke Zoning code in order to permit the sharply increased density that these towers would bring. Council failed to make a decision on the application within the required timeframe, so it was appealed to the OMB. Instead of squaring off against the City in an OMB hearing, (the Planning Department indicated they felt it was simply too large), the parties entered into a negotiation to find a size they could agree on.

Initial Rendering of 4000 Eglinton West, Image retrieved via submission to The City of Toronto

The agreement means that 4 towers are now proposed to rise from a pair of podiums, as opposed to 5 in the initial site-plan, all of which are now shorter. (The three tallest now top out at 25 storeys or 282 ft.) The exterior finishes also appears to have changed to a red brick as opposed to the gray finish shown in the initial site-plans, although a Site Plan Approval has not been submitted yet, so those details can all change.

The development would consist of 93,100 m² of residential space and 1,900 m² of retail space at ground level, both facing Eglinton and the private road in the middle of the site. 2,180 m² of indoor amenity space is posed along with 2,720 m² of outdoor amenity space. As well, the west end of the site is proposed as a 2,756 m² public park. 1,190 vehicle parking spaces and 1,032 bicycle parking spaces are proposed in 3 levels of underground parking. 155 car and 11 bicycle spots for visitors and retail use. Some of the bicycle parking spaces are housed at ground level.

Schematic Building Section, Image retrieved via submission to The City of Toronto

The site, just east of Royal York Road, is currently home to the single-storey Plant World nursery. The proposed Eglinton West LRT extension of the Crosstown LRT, west of its Mount Dennis terminus, would eventually have a stop within walking distance of the development.

We will keep you updated as the planning process continues to unfold and more details emerge. In the meantime, for additional information, make sure to check out our dataBase page, linked below. Want to talk about the project? Join in on the ongoing conversation in our associated Forum thread, or feel free to share your thoughts by leaving a comment in the space provided on this page.