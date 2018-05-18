| by Jack Landau |

A 7-11 convenience store in Toronto's Leslieville neighbourhood is the subject of a late April application for rezoning and Site Plan Approval, seeking approval for a new 6-storey rental building at 1151 Queen East. The plan from developer Hullmark calls for a 23.55-metre-high residential building at Queen Street East and Larchmount Avenue, with architecture by superkül.

Aerial view looking southeast to 1151 Queen East, image via submission to City of Toronto

Renderings and elevation diagrams included in the submission offer details about the building's exterior expression, which would come in the form of a mix of two tones of brick, glazing, as well as spandrel and masonry panel cladding.

Looking west to 1151 Queen East, image via submission to City of Toronto

The application proposes a gross floor area of 3,956 m² (42,587 ft²), consisting of 3,505 m² (37,733 ft²) of residential floor area and 450 m² (4,854 ft²) of ground floor retail space fronting onto Queen Street. The residential area would consist of 52 rental units, proposed in a mix of 40 one-bedroom units with average sizes of 60 m2 (77% of total) and 12 two-bedroom units with average sizes of 70 m2 (23% of total).

Looking northeast to 1151 Queen East, image via submission to City of Toronto

Residents would have access to 30 m² of indoor amenity space on the ground floor and an additional 56 m² on the sixth floor. An 129 m² outdoor amenity terrace is also planned for the 6th floor. Units would be served by a single underground parking level with 26 spaces, 21 reserved for residents, 3 for visitors, and single spaces for the retail component and car-sharing. An additional 52 bicycle parking spaces are proposed at grade, with 5 short-term and 47 long-term spaces.

Looking east to 1151 Queen East, image via submission to City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.