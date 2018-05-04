| by Jack Landau |

Just in time for the arrival of warm weather, Heritage Toronto is kicking off their 2018 tour season with a series of walks across the city, running until October. Sponsored by TD Bank Group, this year’s series highlights over 88 acres of Toronto's parkland, sections of our waterfront and ravine network, as well as several notable locations and landmarks.

Yonge Street in Downtown Toronto, image by Forum contributor jozl

This year's series of 61 tours will include the work of emerging historians as part of a new program to encourage future city builders, with six students and young professionals having partnered with tour leaders to create the new tour program. Some of this year's tours include;

Architecture of a Neighbourhood - Downtown Yonge:

Running on May 10, June 28, July 22, August 4, September 9, or October 6, this tour invites attendees to explore the architectural history of Toronto's main thoroughfare.

A Shore Thing - Toronto's Central Waterfront:

Held on May 13, July 7, August 16, and September 6, this walking tour will cover various sites alongside the harbour, including the Toronto Harbour Commission Building, the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, Harbourfront Centre, Ireland Park, and Billy Bishop Airport.

Welcome to Koreatown:

Learn about the formation of Koreatown and Toronto's first Korean immigrants, and how it has shaped the ethnic enclave's culture over the years, with walks offered on June 14 or August 11.

Guild Park - Where Art Meets Nature:

Relics of Toronto's architectural past and the natural appeal of the Scarborough Bluffs are just some of the features of this upcoming walk, offered on July 8 or August 12.

Creating Toronto - The Story of a City:

Offered on July 14, August 9, August 23, September 8, or September 20, this tour explores the St. Lawrence community, and will get into some of the area's lesser-known lore.

You can learn more and see a full list of the 61 tours on offer by visiting Heritage Toronto's 2018 tour series brochure. In the meantime, let us know which walks you hope to take in the comments section provided below.