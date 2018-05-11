| by Jack Landau |

Last night, Graywood Developments and the Alterra Group of Companies kicked off an exhibit, part of the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography festival, offering a glimpse into the history of the former Weston Bread Factory in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood. After years of disuse, photographer Laird Kay was given access to the shuttered facility at 462 Eastern Avenue, to document the factory before it is converted into a new eight-storey Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed condominium development, now being marketed as Wonder.

Launch of the Wonder photography exhibit, image by David Ackerman

Known best for his aviation photography, Laird Kay has a knack for documenting the mechanical and technical, and applied that at the former bread factory, capturing the building's past before its transformation for the upcoming redevelopment.

Wonder photography exhibit, image by Laird Kay

“Buildings grow, learn, and adapt. They are organic. Just like the bread that was made, proofed, and baked in this building, the factory is changing, and still has many stories to tell,” Kay told those in attendance.

Photographer Laird Kay, image by David Ackerman

The factory's red brick exterior will be preserved and refresh for the new condominium development, named for the facility's former production of Wonder Bread. Wonder will introduce 286 condominium units to the neighbourhood, with prices starting from the $400,000s.

Wonder at 462 Eastern Avenue, image courtesy of Alterra/Graywood

“Graywood and Alterra saw this as an opportunity to pay homage to and recognize the role this building played in Leslieville’s industrial history. We are working hard to evolve and maintain elements of that important historical landmark, and look forward to welcoming the sales of an exciting new residence later this fall,” said Stephen Price, President and CEO of Graywood Developments.

Stephen Price, President and CEO of Graywood Developments, image by David Ackerman

You can see the Wonder photo exhibit for free from 10 AM to 4 PM on May 12-13 and May 19-20.