| by Jack Landau |

Construction of Cityzen Development Group and Fernbrook Homes' Tower at Pier 27 has been progressing at the foot of Yonge Street since the start of 2017, when shoring activity began for the 35-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condo project. Excavation wrapped up mid-way through the year, and by late Summer 2017, forming of the four-level underground garage had begun. Structurally complete at the start of 2018, work moved above ground and onto the podium levels.

Facing west along Queens Quay to Tower at Pier 27, image by Forum contributor Razz

The latest photos show work as high as the fourth floor at the north end by Queens Quay, and as high as the sixth floor at the south end.

Construction at Tower at Pier 27, image by Forum contributor Razz

The new photos are also the first to show two elements of the building's signature design. The more subtle final effect is the easiest to see at the moment: the podium is crimped at the midway point, wth the north half pointing more closely to true north. Less easy to see at the moment is the feature that will eventually be the most obvious: Tower at Pier 27 will have balconies that project at angles from the building's face. In the detail image below, you can see that effect starting where the forms are cantilevered out beyond the floor below.

Detail of projecting floor plates at Tower at Pier 27, image by Forum contributor Razz

The staggered effect will continue up the full height of the tower with alternately skewed floor plates. The design will set the tower apart from the earlier mid-rise phases of Waterlink at Pier 27 to the south, and from that of any other towers across the city.

Tower at Pier 27, image courtesy of Cityzen/Fernbrook

There are ten podium floors to complete before the building steps back for two floors, after which work can begin on forming the tower above. Much of the expansive podium roof will be used as outdoor amenity space for residents, to include an outdoor pool, sun deck, shady trellises, areas for grilling and dining, all landscaped.

Outdoor amenity deck at Tower at Pier 27, image courtesy of Cityzen/Fernbrook

Further information about the Tower at Pier 27 is available in our database file, linked below.