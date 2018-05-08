| by Jack Landau |

This is what Brampton could look like in 2040; Mayor John Tory promises rapid transit for Malvern despite funding uncertainty; Governor-General’s Medals award the best new buildings in the country; and more news:

This is what Brampton could look like in 2040 (Toronto Star)

Housing and jobs biggest challenges for newcomers settling in Mount Dennis (Inside Toronto)

Governor-General’s Medals award the best new buildings in the country (Globe and Mail)

Mayor John Tory promises rapid transit for Malvern despite funding uncertainty (Toronto Star)

West-end councillors green light north Etobicoke retail development (Inside Toronto)

Ford, Wynne and Horwath square off in first Ontario election debate (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Renderings Demonstrate Supertall Potential of Chicago's Thompson Center (Chicago)

Cladding Application Underway at the Underwood Tower (Calgary)

Groat Expectations: Traffic changes to remain in effect until 2020 (Edmonton)

Cladding underway as Evolve continues to rise in Surrey City Centre (Vancouver)