| by Jack Landau |

Details on Sidewalk Labs’ waterfront tech district remain fuzzy; Rosedale apartment proposal sparks war between residents and developer; St. Clair West public art installation raises concerns for some residents; and more news:

Details on Sidewalk Labs’ waterfront tech district remain fuzzy (Toronto Star)

Rosedale apartment proposal sparks war between residents and developer (Globe and Mail)

Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti ‘not worried’ about OPP investigation into Toronto land deal (Metro News)

St. Clair West public art installation raises concerns for some residents (Toronto Star)

TTC replacing streetcars’ touch-screen fare machines with ones that don’t accept credit or debit (Metro News)

The GTA housing market just had its slowest April in 15 years (Toronto Life)

King St. gets new public spaces, installations along transit pilot corridor (Toronto Star)

Hamilton council to select winning Pier 8 proposal in June (Daily Commercial News)

In 2014, Toronto was worried it had too many caricature artists. Now there are none (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Miami's 53-Storey Aria on the Bay Completes Construction (Miami)

RNDSQR Secures Development Permit for 'Beacon' (Calgary)

Morguard Illustrates Plans for Bonnie Doon Shopping Centre Overhaul (Edmonton)

Ledingham McAllister's Escala Within Reach of Full Height (Vancouver)