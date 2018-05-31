| by Jack Landau |

Mayor Tory denounces move to board up hot slides in playground; New Toronto park signs a step in the right direction; City spends $164,000 to boost restaurants affected by King streetcar pilot; and more news:

Mayor Tory denounces move to board up hot slides in playground (Toronto Star)

Car2Go's departure from Toronto was a long time coming (Inside Toronto)

Introducing Design-Ability, a documentary about city accessibility designed with everyone in mind (Globe and Mail)

New Toronto park signs a step in the right direction, readers say (Toronto Star)

A history of Cabbagetown outrage (Toronto Life)

City spends $164,000 to boost restaurants affected by King streetcar pilot (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Foster+Partners Find Divine Inspiration For Venice Biennale Sanctuary Chapel (Venice)

Independent's Day Approaches as Project Nears Completion (Vancouver)

Diamond in the Rough Emerges as Emerald Tower Breaks Ground (Edmonton)

Underwood Tower Continues its Ascent (Calgary)