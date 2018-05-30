| by Jack Landau |

Toronto looking for a councillor to replace Chin Lee; The 905 suburbs are where the Ontario election will be won and lost; Danforth Avenue could be in for planning makeover in 2019; and more news:

Toronto looking for a councillor to replace Chin Lee (Inside Toronto)

Creating child-friendly cities (Spacing Toronto)

The 905 suburbs are where the Ontario election will be won and lost (CBC News)

Toronto is Infinity Mirrors’ most popular tour stop so far, says AGO (Toronto Star)

Danforth Avenue could be in for planning makeover in 2019 (Inside Toronto)

LORINC: What Toronto should learn from Hamburg’s self-driving shuttle pilot (Spacing Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

$73 Million Rec Centre Approved by the University of Windsor (Windsor)

Raft of New Projects Approved at Recent Public Hearing (Vancouver)

World's Largest Dinosaur a Blast From the Past (Calgary)

East Campus Village 9 Nearing Completion at the University of Alberta (Edmonton)