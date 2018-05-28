| by Jack Landau |

Thousands explore city buildings for annual Doors Open Toronto; Doug Ford once branded himself Toronto’s ‘co-mayor.’ What did he and brother Rob accomplish at City Hall?; Downsview redevelopment presents major opportunities, challenges; and more news:

Thousands explore city buildings for annual Doors Open Toronto (Toronto Star)

Doug Ford once branded himself Toronto’s ‘co-mayor.’ What did he and brother Rob accomplish at City Hall? (National Post)

Exquisite Sherwood Park house is the product of two architects’ visions – including the homeowner’s (Globe and Mail)

A sign of things to come in city parks? (Toronto Star)

LORINC: Sidewalk Labs, autonomous vehicles, and the persistent myth of driver error (Spacing Toronto)

Downsview redevelopment presents major opportunities, challenges (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Îlot Balmoral Nearing Completion in Montreal's Quartiers des Spectacles (Montreal)

The Hub Moves Closer to Construction (Calgary)

Hat @ Five Corners Soon to Reach Grade (Edmonton)

988 West Broadway Makes the Grade in Fairview (Vancouver)