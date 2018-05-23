| by Jack Landau |

City council votes to extend Eglinton LRT to Malvern; Toronto Council picks Jonathan Tsao to fill vacant Ward 33; Almost half of Toronto tenants paying ‘unaffordable’ rent, study finds; and more news:

LORINC: Sidewalk Labs’s district energy gambit (Spacing Toronto)

City council votes to extend Eglinton LRT to Malvern (Toronto Star)

Toronto Council picks Jonathan Tsao to fill vacant Ward 33 (Inside Toronto)

Almost half of Toronto tenants paying ‘unaffordable’ rent, study finds (Toronto Star)

Former NDP MP Matthew Kellway to run for council (Inside Toronto)

Shuffling Bus Routes in The Junction (Steve Munro)

City’s street garbage bins are a waste (Toronto Star)

Doug Ford's PCs falter as Andrea Horwath's NDP makes gains (CBC News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Demolition Crews Make Way for Albion at Oak Park (Chicago)

Move-In Day for Ellsworth Residents as Project Reaches Completion (Vancouver)

Big Changes Lay Ahead in City's Beltline Redevelopment Plan (Calgary)

$4 Million in Joint Fed-Provincial Funding Pledged for Stanley A. Milner Library (Edmonton)