| by Jack Landau |

Dundas West’s infamous Giraffe building has a new owner; University of Toronto tackles city issues with new program; Councillor calls for upgrade to Dundas bike lanes; and more news:

Dundas West’s infamous Giraffe building has a new owner (Toronto Life)

Those Vanishing Streetcar Stops (Steve Munro)

Quiz: How well do you know the statues of Queen's Park? (Inside Toronto)

University of Toronto tackles city issues with new program (Globe and Mail)

Despacito players change their TTC tune, transit commission unimpressed (Toronto Star)

Councillor calls for upgrade to Dundas bike lanes in wake of cyclist's death (Inside Toronto)

Do you live on a street where you have to switch the side you park on? Here’s what you should know (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Historic Luxury Redevelopment at 350 West 71st Street Launches Sales (New York)

Giant Stone Wall Emerges at ViewStar Build Site in Richmond (Vancouver)

Demolition Continues Ahead of U of C's MacKimmie Tower Redevelopment (Calgary)

Bonnie Doon Mall Open House Sheds Light on Redevelopment Plans (Edmonton)