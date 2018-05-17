| by Jack Landau |

King St. to be closed for TIFF again this year, despite streetcar pilot; Bach and Beethoven windows, missing from Toronto’s Massey Hall since 1991, found in unmarked basement box; Nearly two years since Toronto announced Vision Zero, pedestrian and cyclist deaths are not declining; and more news:

Report outlines ‘ambitious’ housing strategy for Ontario (Toronto Star)

Ontario's election is the cruellest game of 'Would you rather?' imaginable: Robyn Urback (CBC News)

Bach and Beethoven windows, missing from Toronto’s Massey Hall since 1991, found in unmarked basement box (Toronto Star)

Subway relief line a small relief for east end Toronto (Inside Toronto)

King St. to be closed for TIFF again this year, despite streetcar pilot (Toronto Star)

A new study says Toronto trails only New York as the likeliest spot for Amazon’s new HQ — but that doesn’t count tax breaks (Metro News)

Nearly two years since Toronto announced Vision Zero, pedestrian and cyclist deaths are not declining (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Zaha Hadid's One Thousand Museum Nearing Completion (Miami)

Concord Pacific's W1 Coming Soon to South Vancouver (Vancouver)

Trudeau Pledges to Follow Through With $1.53 Billion for Green Line LRT (Calgary)

PM Announces $40 Million in Federal Funding for 50 Street Rail Crossing (Edmonton)