| by Jack Landau |

Mayor Tory’s executive committee blocks speakers on controversial Scarborough subway item; Carters Landing leaving Beach amid lease controversy; New Mount Dennis daycare will be first city-owned net zero energy building; and more news:

Mayor Tory’s executive committee blocks speakers on controversial Scarborough subway item (Toronto Star)

Learn about Midtown in Focus plan at upcoming open house (Inside Toronto)

Ontario election guide: What you need to know before you vote (Globe and Mail)

Carters Landing leaving Beach amid lease controversy (Toronto Star)

New Mount Dennis daycare will be first city-owned net zero energy building (Inside Toronto)

Will Alsop: A crazy-brilliant creator of playful structures (Globe and Mail)

