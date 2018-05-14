| by Jack Landau |

How Burlington’s growing pains became an election issue; Don Mills temporary homeless shelter sparks local outcry, which others are calling ‘NIMBYism’; City to complete Martin Goodman Trail; and more news:

How Burlington’s growing pains became an election issue (Toronto Star)

City to complete Martin Goodman Trail (Metro News)

Don Mills temporary homeless shelter sparks local outcry, which others are calling ‘NIMBYism’ (Toronto Star)

505 Dundas Streetcars vs Buses: Part I – Travel Times (Steve Munro)

Toronto Real Estate Board tells Ontario counterpart to ‘stay in their lane’ (Toronto Star)

Ontario Liberals, NDP say it’s too early to talk about forming a coalition (Globe and Mail)

Thousands take over Yonge St. to run for kids with cancer at the Sporting Life 10K (Metro News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

FLATS River North Bringing a Touch of Glass to Downtown Chicago (Chicago)

Midori on the Rise in Central Burnaby (Vancouver)

King Edward School Art Incubator Shaping Up in South Calgary (Calgary)

The Trax by Beck Developments Coming Soon to Strathcona (Edmonton)