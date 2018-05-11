| by Jack Landau |

Mammoliti's move to delay work on Finch light rail may not survive council; Ford’s transit promises have nothing to do with transit; Toronto’s lost architectural history returns to downtown with new Campbell House Museum exhibit; and more news:

Royson James: Doug Ford’s transit plans just the latest example of the cost and chaos politicians seeking votes visit on Toronto’s transit users (Toronto Star)

Mammoliti's move to delay work on Finch light rail may not survive council (Inside Toronto)

LORINC: Ford’s transit promises have nothing to do with transit (Spacing Toronto)

Talking TTC elevator reading Dan Brown’s novel puzzles commuters at Dundas West (Toronto Star)

King Street Update: April 2018 Data (Steve Munro)

Toronto’s lost architectural history returns to downtown with new Campbell House Museum exhibit (Toronto Star)

Torontonians are transforming their lawns, terraces and backyards into opulent oases (Toronto Life)

The best spots to see the cherry blossoms in and around Toronto, besides High Park (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Central Park Tower Climbing High on the Manhattan Skyline (New York)

Evolution of the Downtown Silhouette From North Vancouver (Vancouver)

AVLI on Atlantic Coming Soon to Inglewood (Calgary)

Tour of Recently Topped Off JW Marriott Offers Sweeping Downtown Vistas (Edmonton)