| by Jack Landau |

Doug Ford promises ‘big chunk’ of Ontario’s Greenbelt to developers; With Toronto's new ward map, here's what you need to know for the 2018 municipal election; Why Toronto council races could be more important than mayoral election; and more news:

Doug Ford promises ‘big chunk’ of Ontario’s Greenbelt to developers (Globe and Mail)

With Toronto's new ward map, here's what you need to know for the 2018 municipal election (Metro News)

John Tory’s campaign co-chairs mix of Liberal and Conservative veterans (Toronto Star)

President of Toronto's Great Gulf Homes Leaves Company (Builder Online)

Why Toronto council races could be more important than mayoral election (Toronto Star)

TTC busts one of Toronto’s Despacito brothers: Accordionist faces $235 fine for playing on subway (National Post)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Three-Tower Development Coming to Sydney Suburb of Epping (Sydney)

Amazon to Expand Vancouver Presence with Post Office Redevelopment (Vancouver)

Federal Funding to Help Re-create Demolished Church (Calgary)

Residential Tower Could Transform Disused Jasper Avenue Site (Edmonton)