| by Jack Landau |

After over three years of construction on a tight site in Toronto's posh Yorkville neighbourhood, the cantilevered top floors of Camrost-Felcorp's 40-storey Cumberland at Yorkville Plaza can now be seen on the local skyline. Designed by WMZH Architects and the IBI Group, the new condominium tower is now nearing its final height at the intersection Avenue Road and Cumberland Avenue.

Cumberland at Yorkville Plaza viewed from the east, image by Forum contributor Calvin

From the 34th to 40th floors, the tower's floorplate gradually increases in size to create a wedged-shaped section on its north face that will give the tower an easily-identifiable form on the Bloor-Yorkville skyline.

Cumberland at Yorkville Plaza viewed from the west, image by Edward Skira

Cumberland at Yorkville Plaza is being finished in aluminum-framed window wall system consisting of double-glazed vision glass, slender spandrel panels, and perforated aluminum panels covering vents. The projecting section on the north side of the upper floors will be finished in a mix of prefinished aluminum panels and window wall, while the mechanical penthouse will be clad in prefinished architectural louvres. The project's building envelope is being supplied by BVGlazing Systems.

Cumberland at Yorkville Plaza, image by Forum contributor Benito

Down at street-level, the installation of glazing has begun on the podium. Covering solid concrete will be spandrel panels, limestone, and granite, closely matching the street-level aesthetic of the recently-converted sister tower, The New Residences of Yorkville Plaza, to the immediate north.

Podium finishes taking shape for Cumberland at Yorkville Plaza, image by Forum contributor Benito

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.