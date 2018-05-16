| by Jack Landau |

A new proposal submitted to the City of Toronto seeks rezoning to permit a five-building condominium and townhome development at 300 Danforth Road, located midway between Warden and Birchmount in Scarborough. The plan from Ranka Group of Companies proposes a 241-unit, Gabriel Bodor Architect-designed development consisting of four blocks of townhomes and a mid-rise condominium tower.

Site of 300 Danforth Road, image via Google Maps

The proposal spreads 21,143 m² of residential density across a 7,094 m² (1.75-acre) site, with the bulk of the density—in the form of a 12-storey tower fronting on Danforth Road. The tower would rise to a height of 42.6 metres, or approximately 140 feet, and contain 161 of the proposed 241 condominium units. 161 m² (1,741 ft²) of commercial space would face the street.

Aerial view looking southwest to 300 Danforth Road, image via submission to City of Toronto

The remaining 80 condominium units would be spread across four blocks of 4-storey townhomes, labelled A through D in planning documents. Building A would contain 24 units, building B would contain 16 units, and both buildings C and D would each house 20 units. The unit mix across the entire development is proposed as 111 one-bedrooms, 126 two-bedrooms, and 4 three-bedrooms.

Aerial view looking southeast to 300 Danforth Road, image via submission to City of Toronto

Residents would be served by a variety of amenities, with 504 m² (5,430 ft²) of indoor space and 737 m² (7,938 ft²) of outdoor spaces. The underground garage would contain 251 spaces for residents, 48 for visitors, and 3 for the commercial users.

