| by Jack Landau |

Construction continues at the site of Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines' CIBC Square, a two-tower office complex set to knit together Toronto's Financial District with its emerging South Core area. We last checked in on construction of the complex's 49-storey, 1.3 million ft² first phase tower in late March, when forming was underway for the tower's P2 underground parking level. In the almost two months since, the west end of the site—fronting Bay Street—has progressed the furthest, with work now underway on the first elements of the tower's ground floor, including a large section of wooden forms in place to create the slab.

Panorama of the CIBC Square site, original images by Forum contributor Michael62

A view facing northwest across the site from Lake Shore Boulevard reveals ongoing progress on all three underground levels, as working begins for the ground floor. The scale of the site is evident in this photo, which shows three tower cranes and three concrete pumps working to form the complex lower levels.

Facing northwest across the site from Lake Shore Boulevard, image by Forum contributor drum118

The latest big push became evident earlier this month when the first steel structural elements were installed for the development's elevated park, set to bridge over the rail corridor and connect the fourth floors of the first and second phase towers. Extending over the east end of Union Station's train shed, structural steel supports and decking for the new park continue to be installed over this section of rail corridor, shutting down two tracks temporarily.

Steel structure to support the elevated park, image by Forum contributor Canadian Chocho

Upon completion, the park will feature seasonal programming, curated by Dan Biederman, known for his programming of New York City's famous Bryant Park. Programming at CIBC Square’s new park will include art and music exhibitions, games, literary events, and other offerings.

Steel structure to support the elevated park, image by Forum contributor Michael62

Designed by UK-based WilkinsonEyre Architects with Toronto's Adamson Associates serving as Architects of Record, the first phase of CIBC Square is expected to open in 2020, with phase 2 to follow in 2023. Upon completion, the development's two towers will bring a combined 2.9 million ft² of new commercial/office space to the area, as well as the elevated park, a new GO bus terminal, retail space, and an extension to the PATH pedestrian network.

CIBC Square, image courtesy of Ivanhoé Cambridge/Hines

We will keep you updated as construction continues. In the meantime, you can learn more about the project via our updated database file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts? Leave a comment in the space provided on this page, or join the ongoing conversation in our associated Forum thread.