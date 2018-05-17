Artist's sketch highlighting the locations of two new waterfront parks, image via Waterfront Toronto
"Toronto's waterfront parks are a vital part of our green space infrastructure," reads a statement issued by Mayor John Tory. "I look forward to seeing the creative and cutting-edge vision these teams will bring to the competition."
Context map showing both York Street and Rees Street parks, image via Waterfront Toronto
The five shortlisted teams for each park are, alphabetically:
· Agency Landscape + Planning (Massachusetts) + DAVID RUBIN Land Collective (Philadelphia)
· Claude Cormier et Associés (Montreal)
· Hapa Collaborative (Vancouver)
· PLANT Architects (Toronto) + Mandaworks (Stockholm)
· Stephen Stimson Associates Landscape Architects (Massachusetts) + MJMA (Toronto)
· PUBLIC CITY Architecture (Toronto)
· SCAPE Landscape Architecture (New York)
· Snøhetta (New York) + PMA Landscape Architects (Toronto)
· Stoss Landscape Urbanism (Boston) + DTAH (Toronto)
· wHY Architecture (New York) + Brook McIlroy (Toronto)
Final designs are set to be selected later in 2018. Construction of the York Street park would commence next year, and Rees Street park would follow in 2020.
