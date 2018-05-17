Waterfront Toronto, in partnership with the City of Toronto Parks, Forestry, and Recreation Department, kicked off an international design competition in February to select designs for two new public parks in Downtown Toronto. Over 40 design teams from 18 cities entered the six-week competition to design the two Queens Quay parks—one at York Street and one at Rees Street—and the candidates have since been narrowed to a shortlist of just ten teams.

Artist's sketch highlighting the locations of two new waterfront parks, image via Waterfront Toronto

"Toronto's waterfront parks are a vital part of our green space infrastructure," reads a statement issued by Mayor John Tory. "I look forward to seeing the creative and cutting-edge vision these teams will bring to the competition."

Context map showing both York Street and Rees Street parks, image via Waterfront Toronto

The five shortlisted teams for each park are, alphabetically: