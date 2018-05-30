| by Jack Landau |

The Alterra Group of Companies and Zinc Developments are closing in on ground level at 51 Camden Street in Toronto's Fashion District where the companies are at work on a boutique hotel from Carbon Hospitality. Construction of the 13-storey, Shim-Sutcliffe-designed building has been underway since 2016, which—after tackling some minor complications—began excavation in mid-2017.

In the roughly one year since excavation began, crews dug down to a depth of four storeys, and have since been forming the project's underground area—unusually, none of which is to be a garage.

Construction at 51 Camden Street, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

The underground floors here will house back-of-house services for the 124 hotel rooms above, amenities including a boardroom and gymnasium, building services including a garbage room, and bicycle parking spaces. Half a floor below grade will be a restaurant.

Construction at 51 Camden Street, image by Forum contributor drum118

The building's reception area, half a floor above grade, will be the next major construction milestone as the hotel begins its 13-storey ascent at the intersection of Camden and Brant Streets.

51 Camden Street, image via Alterra Group

