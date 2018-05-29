| by Jack Landau |

A proposal submitted to the City of Toronto seeks rezoning to permit a new 36-storey condominium tower located midway between Dundas and Gerrard streets on the east side of Jarvis. The plan from developer Minto Group calls for a Core Architects-designed tower, rising to a height of 112.45 metres (369 ft) at 295 Jarvis Street.

295 Jarvis Street, image via submission to City of Toronto

Currently occupied by a three-storey extended stay hotel and rooming house called the Inglewood Arms, the proposal would replace it with a 351-unit condominium tower. Images included in the submission show a rectilinear massing with narrow east and west elevations, and broader facades to the north and south.

West elevation, 295 Jarvis Street, image via submission to City of Toronto

The proposed 351 condo units are broken down into a mix of 14 studio units, 224 one-bedroom units, 97 two-bedroom units, and 16 three-bedroom units. Residents would have access to amenities housed on the third and fourth floors, as well as a rooftop amenity level offering indoor and outdoor spaces with city views.

At street level, a landscape plan by Land Art Design includes a feature trellis framing a planter with deciduous and evergreen trees just outside the building’s main entrance. The landscaped area would also provide bike lock-ups for residents and visitors, while additional bike storage would be housed on the second floor, overlooking the street. Below grade, a five-level garage would contain 59 parking spaces.

Landscaping at the base of 295 Jarvis Street, image via submission to City of Toronto

