| by Jack Landau |

A proposal by Capital Developments seeks to replace a group of townhomes just southeast of Toronto's Yonge and Finch intersection with a new residential tower. The application seeks rezoning, Site Plan Approval, and an Official Plan Amendment to permit a 29-storey, IBI Group-designed apartment building with a height of 95 metres at 15 Holmes Ave.

Site of 15 Holmes Avenue, image via submission to City of Toronto

The property is currently occupied by a U-shaped block of townhomes, which would be partially retained and expanded as part of the redevelopment. The six existing towns at the south end of the block would remain, with two new townhomes added to the east side. To the north, the footprint of the east and west arms of the existing block would support the new tower and four additional new townhomes at the interior of the site.

Architectural plans for the project reveal a mix of exterior finishes, including masonry, glazing, and wood-coloured metal or masonry accents. The main exterior expression of flowing organic curves will be accomplished using perforated metal panels and fritted glass balustrade.

15 Holmes Avenue, image via submission to City of Toronto

The residential tower and townhomes will combine for a total of 339 residential units, proposed in a mix of 136 one-bedroom units (40% of total), 84 one-bedroom+den units (25% of total), and 119 two and three-bedroom units (35% of total). Residents would have access to 528 m² (5,693 ft²) of indoor amenity space on the third floor of the building, connecting with an additional 598 m² (6,446 ft²) of outdoor amenity space.

15 Holmes Avenue, image via submission to City of Toronto

Parking for the site would be handled in a 2.5-level underground garage with 138 parking spaces, with 121 resident spaces and 17 for visitors, for a ratio of .41 spaces per suite. An additional 339 bicycle parking spaces would also be provided, with 306 for residents and the remaining 33 for visitors.

15 Holmes Avenue, image via submission to City of Toronto

